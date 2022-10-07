Company Distilling Launches Cask Strength Bourbon

On Tuesday, Company Distilling, the Tennessee-based whiskey distillery founded in 2020 by a former Jack Daniel’s master distiller, announced that in late September it launched a cask-strength bourbon.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment to release the cask strength version of our flagship bourbon and leading into the holidays seemed like the perfect opportunity,” Company Distilling founder and Master Distiller Jeff Arnett said in a news release. “We’re on the heels of opening both of our distilleries in Thompson’s Station and Townsend, TN, and now we’re able to add an additional product to our portfolio lineup.”

Company Distilling launched its first expression, Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, in November 2021, and opened its first distillery in Townsend, Tennessee, this past July.

Company Distilling describes its Cask Strength Bourbon as an “approachable and balanced original wheated bourbon recipe uncut for maximum flavor with a bold maple finish.” The limited-release bourbon is bottled at a powerful 60.5% ABV.

Company Distilling held a pre-sale, and within the first 36 hours, all 350 gift packages sold out. The packages included a Company Distilling Cask Strength Bourbon bottle signed by Arnett and two rocks glasses.

Company Distilling will hold another release of Cask Strength Bourbon available in its distillery on Nov. 6.

Company Distilling also announced that it will add an option for visitors to “fill your own bottle” to the guest experience at its distillery this fall.

“We really want our guests to feel like they’re a part of the process and pride ourselves on transparency,” said Kris Tatum, Company Distilling President. “This will be a great way for guests to learn more about the distilling process and take home a bottle and a memory with your best company.”

