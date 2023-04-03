 Barmen 1873 Debuts as the 1st Coors Bourbon
Bourbon

Beer Giant Coors Continues Whiskey Venture With Launch of its 1st Bourbon

David MorrowApr 3rd, 2023, 9:00 am
Barmen 1873

Coors Whiskey Co. is continuing its whiskey portfolio with the release of Barmen 1873 Bourbon. (Photo: Coors Whiskey Co.)

Beer giant Molson Coors has continued its foray into the whiskey business with the release of its first bourbon: Barmen 1873 Bourbon.

Released Monday, Barmen 1873 is a blend of two bourbons, bottled at 92 proof in Bardstown, Kentucky.

“We’re meticulous about quality, and Barmen 1873 reflects the care we put into each one of our blends,” David Coors, VP next generation beverages, Molson Coors, said in a news release. “Barmen plays in the space of sweet on the front and a long, lingering spice finish on the end, and it’s available at an approachable price point for bourbon fans.”

Barmen 1873 is named for the Coors family’s hometown in Germany and the year Coors Brewing launched.

“With all of our products at Coors Whiskey Co., we’re building on generations of skills, capabilities and passion to develop something people can know and love,” David Coors said. “Our entry into whiskey started in 2021, but Barmen 1873 gives new meaning to our 150-year legacy in the beverage business.”

Barmen 1873 retails for a suggested price of $39.99-$42.99. Beginning this month, Barmen 1873 is available in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Tennessee. The bourbon will launch to more markets later this year.

Coors began its whiskey venture in 2021 with the launch of Five Trail American Whiskey.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

