Copperworks Releases Mystery Whiskey for April Fool's Day

Seattle’s Copperworks Distilling is releasing a first-of-its-kind Copperworks Mystery Whiskey to celebrate April Fool’s Day — and that’s just about all we know.

On Wednesday, the distillery tweeted a photo of a barrel with question marks drawn on.

Something mysterious will be released this Friday, April 1…and it’s no joke!🤔#copperworksdistillingco pic.twitter.com/CGfDYLewnR — Copperworks (@CopperworksDist) March 30, 2022

“We are information geeks who love sharing the details of how we make our whiskey. In fact, we publish the full recipe and process for each release we make. But not this time,” the brand wrote on its website. “We thought that this April Fools’ Day it’d be fun to poke fun at one of the practices we generally take quite seriously: transparency, and instead adopt the industry’s standard level of opacity.”

The mystery whiskey is available April 1 in the distillery’s tasting room and online for $76.49.

The bottle tells us that this is a pot-distilled, small-batch whiskey, aged for four years and bottled at 63.5% ABV. But the recipe and aging casks both are listed as undisclosed, and question marks appear where the release and bottle numbers should be.

“We aren’t telling how many bottles this batch has, the variety of malts used, the number or type of casks included, or the age of the whiskey. Nor are we offering up our usual detailed tasting notes. In fact, we aren’t divulging much at all ~ except that this whiskey is absolutely delicious,” Copperworks wrote. “We expect this latest whiskey to sell out quickly. When it does, we will release all of the details. We can’t help ourselves.”

