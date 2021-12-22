'Coptales & Cocktails' Podcast Giving Away Old Elk Bourbon

The “Coptales & Cocktails” podcast, presented by Law & Crime, is giving away three bottles of Old Elk Wheated Bourbon for the holiday season.

To enter, here are the podcast’s rules:

1. Be 21+ and live in the U.S.

2. Be a nice person

3. You must be following @cop_tales_and_cocktails on Instagram

4. Liking this Instagram post will earn you one entry

5. Tagging a friend in a comment will earn you one entry. You can enter in this manner as many times as you’d like, as long as you tag a different friend each time.

6. Sharing the giveaway post in your Instagram story will earn you one entry.

The giveaway closes at 9 p.m. central standard time on Friday, Christmas Eve. The winners will be chosen at random and announced on Christmas Day via Instagram story, as well as being contacted by direct message. The prizes will be shipped after the holiday.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon is bottled at 92 proof and has a suggested retail price of $64.99.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon Tasting Notes

Nose: Toffee, vanilla ice cream, caramel and floral notes.

Taste: Cream, toffee, vanilla, toasted almonds, clove.

