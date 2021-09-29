Woodford Reserve's Chocolate Malt Whisper Created by Mistake

The latest release in Woodford Reserve’s “Chocolate Malt Whisper” is unique in that the distillery stumbled upon its recipe by pure coincidence.

According to a news release, the whiskey “is the result of a happy accident at the distillery that ended up producing bourbon with a whisper of chocolate notes.”

Chocolate Malt Whisper is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon was produced immediately after the 2019 Master’s Collection edition, Chocolate Malted Rye. Some of that chocolatey goodness from the Master’s Collection rye carried over in the distillate of the next batch, which resulted in the latest Chocolate Malt Whisper release.

“Sometimes unforeseen developments occur in the distillery that result in great flavors,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said in the release. “This is one of those cases.”

This Chocolate Malt Whisper release is bottled at 90.4 proof and will have a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 375-milliliter bottle.

Color: Medium caramel

Aroma: Soft mocha, delicate caramel, and roasted nut notes mingle with hints of cedar, soft oak, and a touch of fruit.

Flavor: Roasted rye grain, dry cocoa nibs, and dark chocolate spice up a soft mocha character atop a layer of cherry fruit and toasted oak.

Finish: Long and chocolatey

