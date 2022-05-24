2XO Whiskey is Dixon Dedman's Next Project

Dixon Dedman, a notable whiskey blender, on Monday announced his next project: 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Dixon makes 2XO, which stands for two times oak, by re-barreling his aged whiskey into new charred oak barrels for “intense wood notes and extraordinarily rich, complex flavors,” according to a news release.

The 2XO Brand will consist of small-batch blends and a series of single-barrel releases.

The first small-batch blend in the 2XO series, The Phoenix Blend, will be released in November in select markets and limited quantities. The Phoenix Blend will be followed by two new, small-batch blend releases and single-barrel releases in each following year.

“Launching 2XO is a dream come true. I had a vision to create something new in American Whiskey backed by the liquid in the bottle, synonymous with quality and the anticipation of the next blend,” Dedman said in the news release. “I knew I needed to find the right fit, and I could not have found a better partner in Prestige Beverage Group to work alongside and turn this dream into a reality. They are passionate about whiskey and focused on accomplishing our shared goals. The Phoenix Blend is the first release, and it’s just the beginning.”

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be brought to market through Prestige Beverage Group.

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing Dixon Dedman’s next creation to market,” said Mike Morgan, president, Prestige Beverage Group. “The limited-edition small batch offerings will showcase Dixon’s unique approach to blending.”

Dedman co-founded and served as master blender for Kentucky Owl, which was purchased by Stoli in 2017. Dedman also helped build the Old Carter brand and runs the Beaumont Inn in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

