Dr Disrespect Officially Launches Black Steel Bourbon

YouTube gaming streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, better known by the moniker Dr DisRespect, has officially announced his bourbon brand, Black Steel Bourbon.

The official Black Steel Bourbon Twitter account posted a video Thursday afternoon introducing the product:

Introducing Black Steel Bourbon. Exceptional tradition with a refreshingly untraditional spirit. Crafted by an award winning Master Distiller. Limited Run, Available Now:https://t.co/l4QH0HumIc pic.twitter.com/riuIgwONmE — Black Steel Bourbon (@BlackSteel) November 17, 2022

Black Steel Bourbon is said to be available online now here, although the site doesn’t appear to be working. This may be due to overuse following its announcement, a theory supported by Dr Disrespect’s tweet that the website is crashing.

Black Steel Bourbon is also listed for sale on ReserveBar.

You guys are crashing the website. That’s your fault. Knock it off. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) November 17, 2022

Bottled at 93 proof, Black Steel Bourbon is priced at $64.99.

Dr Disrespect first started teasing Black Steel Bourbon last November.

Here’s what the “About Black Steel” section of the website has to say about the product:

“Black Steel was born from a deep-rooted love of bourbon and an unrelenting desire for better, more interesting, and maybe even some lighthearted insanity. It takes a bit of madness to push for the evolution of a category that celebrates unchanging tradition. Enter Guy Beahm, the man behind the unapologetic gaming legend Dr Disrespect. With his competitive streak, bourbon obsession, and implacable drive for the best and only the best, consider it his destiny to create the most delectable bourbon designed for a newer, wilder whiskey drinker. Guy recruited an award-winning Master Distiller together with a world renowned distillery in Kentucky to bring his dream to life. And so, Black Steel has arrived. Traditional Kentucky craft with a refreshing take on what it means to be a Bourbon. Taste what winning feels like.”

Black Steel Bourbon is distilled by Marianne Eaves, the first female master distiller since Prohibition. We reported that she was likely on board with the brand back in May, but now it’s official. Her title with Black Steel Bourbon is master distiller.

Black Steel Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand: Black Steel is enveloped with notes of sweet grain, charred wood, green apple, vanilla bean and citrus peel. It’s a creamy, body trembling profile that whispers slightly in your ear “we belong together.” Crack the seal and take it for a ride.

For a timeline of Dr Disrespect’s teases about the bourbon, check out the story we published in May, “Everything We Know About Dr DisRespect’s Upcoming Bourbon Brand.”

