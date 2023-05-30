 Dr Disrespect Launches Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2
Bourbon

6 Months After Instant Sellout of 1st Batch, Dr Disrespect Releases 2nd Run of Black Steel Bourbon at Lower Price, Higher Proof

David MorrowMay 30th, 2023, 12:49 pm
Black Steel Bourbon

Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2 has arrived. (Image: Black Steel Bourbon/YouTube)

On Tuesday, Guy Beahm, better known by his video-game-streaming moniker Dr Disrespect, launched the second batch of his whiskey brand, Black Steel Bourbon.

Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2 is available now from ReserveBar for $59.99.

The first batch of Black Steel Bourbon launched in November and sold out in minutes.

Black Steel Bourbon described its second batch of Kentucky straight bourbon as “a unique blend of the highest caliber aged barrels.” Marianne Eaves, Kentucky’s first female master distiller, stayed on board to craft batch 2 after also making the first batch.

What’s Different About Batch 2 of Black Steel Bourbon?

Most of the time, whiskeys stay fairly consistent between batches. For Black Steel Bourbon, however, Dr Disrespect has switched things up quite a bit. Here’s what’s changed from batch 1 to batch 2:

The price: While Black Steel Bourbon’s first batch launched for $64.99, batch 2 has dropped by $5 and can be had for $59.99. It’s not often that a brand sells out an expression in minutes and then lowers the price for the next batch, so consumers should be happy about this unexpected change.

The proof: Black Steel Bourbon’s initial batch was bottled at 93 proof. For this new run, Dr Disrespect upped the proof all the way to 100, a change mosts whiskey fans will welcome with open arms. 100 proof, or 50% ABV, is a great proof point for a whiskey.

Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Black Steel Bourbon

Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect is back with a second batch of Black Steel Bourbon.

Nose: Sweet toasted oak, hints of citrus and vanilla

Taste: Warm baking spice and caramel

Finish: Lingering

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

