Dr Disrespect Launches Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2

On Tuesday, Guy Beahm, better known by his video-game-streaming moniker Dr Disrespect, launched the second batch of his whiskey brand, Black Steel Bourbon.

Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2 is available now from ReserveBar for $59.99.

The first batch of Black Steel Bourbon launched in November and sold out in minutes.

Black Steel Bourbon described its second batch of Kentucky straight bourbon as “a unique blend of the highest caliber aged barrels.” Marianne Eaves, Kentucky’s first female master distiller, stayed on board to craft batch 2 after also making the first batch.

What’s Different About Batch 2 of Black Steel Bourbon?

Most of the time, whiskeys stay fairly consistent between batches. For Black Steel Bourbon, however, Dr Disrespect has switched things up quite a bit. Here’s what’s changed from batch 1 to batch 2:

The price: While Black Steel Bourbon’s first batch launched for $64.99, batch 2 has dropped by $5 and can be had for $59.99. It’s not often that a brand sells out an expression in minutes and then lowers the price for the next batch, so consumers should be happy about this unexpected change.

The proof: Black Steel Bourbon’s initial batch was bottled at 93 proof. For this new run, Dr Disrespect upped the proof all the way to 100, a change mosts whiskey fans will welcome with open arms. 100 proof, or 50% ABV, is a great proof point for a whiskey.

Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Sweet toasted oak, hints of citrus and vanilla

Taste: Warm baking spice and caramel

Finish: Lingering

