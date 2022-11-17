Dr Disrespect's Black Steel Bourbon Sells Out in Mere Hours

On Thursday, prolific streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, aka Dr DisRespect, finally launched the bourbon brand that he had been teasing for about a year, Black Steel Bourbon. Black Steel Bourbon announced its launch at 3:02 p.m. EST on Twitter. Two hours and 14 minutes later, the brand announced that it had sold out.

We've officially sold out. As avid Bourbon connoisseurs, Black Steel has been a passion project of ours for many years. Launch day was a success. The taste of victory has just begun. -Guy Beahm pic.twitter.com/OD8TXCvPO9 — Black Steel Bourbon (@BlackSteel) November 17, 2022

The 93-proof bourbon was priced at $64.99.

Myriad interested buyers on Twitter complained about the website “having issues” or being “glitched,” leaving them unable to purchase the bourbon.

No word yet on future release dates for the brand-new bourbon, although the message from Dr DisRespect in the tweet announcing the sellout, “The taste of victory has just begun,” seems to imply further releases.

