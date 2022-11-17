 Dr Disrespect's Black Steel Bourbon Sells Out in Mere Hours
‘The Taste of Victory Has Just Begun’: Dr DisRespect’s Black Steel Bourbon Sells Out Within Hours of Launching

David MorrowNov 17th, 2022, 6:23 pm
Black Steel Bourbon

It took less than three hours for DrDisrespect’s Black Steel Bourbon to sell out. (Photo: Black Steel Bourbon/Twitter)

On Thursday, prolific streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, aka Dr DisRespect, finally launched the bourbon brand that he had been teasing for about a year, Black Steel Bourbon. Black Steel Bourbon announced its launch at 3:02 p.m. EST on Twitter. Two hours and 14 minutes later, the brand announced that it had sold out.

The 93-proof bourbon was priced at $64.99.

Myriad interested buyers on Twitter complained about the website “having issues” or being “glitched,” leaving them unable to purchase the bourbon.

No word yet on future release dates for the brand-new bourbon, although the message from Dr DisRespect in the tweet announcing the sellout, “The taste of victory has just begun,” seems to imply further releases.

