Horse Soldier Bourbon Gets Investment From E. & J. Gallo

Spirit of Gallo, the fourth-biggest spirits supplier in the U.S. by volume, announced Wednesday that it has entered the American whiskey category with an investment in Horse Soldier Bourbon. Effective immediately, Spirit of Gallo will begin distributing Horse Soldier Bourbon in the U.S.

Spirit of Gallo is the spirits arm of E. & J. Gallo Winery, the largest family-owned winery in the U.S.

Horse Soldier is available in 17 U.S. states and is the eighth-best-selling ultra-premium bourbon, according to a news release.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Today marks an important date in Gallo company history as Spirit of Gallo enters the large and rapidly growing American Whiskey category. Horse Soldier Bourbon has built an extremely loyal consumer following and will allow us the opportunity to serve our partners and customers in new and exciting ways,” Britt West, sr. vice president and general manager for Spirit of Gallo, said in the news release. “The addition of Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey to our portfolio is a true honor that represents an alignment of family values, legacies and pioneering spirits. We look forward to continuing to work with the entire Horse Soldier team to unlock the full potential of this award-winning bourbon as we continue to share its legendary story and expand both visibility and availability across United States.”

Horse Soldier Bourbon was founded in 2016 by retired members of the U.S. Special Forces. They were the first to enter Afghanistan, on horseback, after the attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

“We have built Horse Soldier Bourbon on true American values. It’s these same values that represent this ideal alignment between Horse Soldier Bourbon and Spirit of Gallo,” said John Koko, CEO & chairman of Horse Soldier Bourbon. “From the hills of Afghanistan to the valleys of Somerset Kentucky, we’ve learned that you are only as good as the company you keep, and we are proud of this new partnership. “It positions us for unprecedented growth and preserves our legacy through the best-in-class capabilities and commitment that the entire Spirit of Gallo organization brings to consumers across the country.”

Horse Soldier Bourbon is distilled in Columbus, Ohio, and bottled in Florida. In September, the brand unveiled plans to build a $200 million distillery and tourist attraction in Somerset, Kentucky.

Spirit of Gallo is the U.S. importer for Scottish beverage company Whyte & Mackay, which owns scotch whisky brands including The Dalmore, Jura, Fettercairn and Tamnavulin.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!