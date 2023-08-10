Elijah Craig Launches Limited-Release Bourbon for Ryder Cup

Elijah Craig unveiled a limited-edition toasted barrel expression on Wednesday in celebration of the PGA Tour’s 2023 Ryder Cup, according to a news release from Heaven Hill Brands.

This Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Ryder Cup Limited Edition bourbon is the first release after the brand announced a multi-year partnership with the golf competition in April.

The bourbon, which hosts a suggested retail price of $99, is Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon finished in new European Oak barrels. The barrels have been toasted in a way that pays homage to the Lazio wine-growing region in Italy, according to the brand.

Elijah Craig cites its reasoning for choosing barrels from this region to symbolize “a marriage of the U.S. Team’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – America’s native spirit – with the famed growing region and host city of the European Team.”

The bourbon expression features bespoke packaging with a custom label showcasing the Ryder Cup trophy, a cork with the logo emblazoned on it and a special gift box showcasing this limited offering.

“We are thrilled to raise a glass to the 2023 Ryder Cup with this new limited-edition release of Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel,” said Max Stefka, Group Product Director for Elijah Craig Bourbon in the statement. “The unique marriage of toasted European Oak and our extra-aged Kentucky Bourbon offers a taste experience fit for one of the world’s greatest sporting events.”

The choice of using barrels with a Lazio-inspired toast profile lends the spirit an “elevated bright fruit character,” according to the Heaven Hill-owned Elijah Craig.

The spirit is described as possessing a nose with a caramel and créme brûlée aromas. The palate offers plenty of lifted fruity qualities from the distinctive choice of barrels.

Wine Folly cites Lazio as a white wine-focused region that specializes in growing aromatic, fruity grapes like Malvasia. This portion of Italy that is situated just outside of Rome has volcanic soils which lend a mineral-driven quality to the wine.

Bottles of the expression will be available in August on an allocated basis.

Elijah Craig has a longstanding relationship with golf. The bourbon brand is the Official Bourbon and Whiskey Supplier of the PGA of America, PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the official partner of the PGA National Club Championship.

“The PGA of America is ecstatic to have Elijah Craig as part of the 2023 Ryder Cup experience in Rome. This extraordinary limited-edition release of the Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel is the perfect way to celebrate the world’s premier golf competition,” concluded Chief Commercial Officer of the PGA of America, Jeff Price in the statement.

