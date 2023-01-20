Elijah Craig Official Bourbon of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

On Thursday, Elijah Craig Bourbon and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am announced a multi-year partnership, making the whiskey brand the official sponsor of the golf tournament.

“Elijah Craig Bourbon celebrates the legend and lore of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament with a shared mindset of striving for greatness,” Max Stefka, Elijah Craig group product director, said in a news release. “We look forward to creating an experience for players and fans to honor their success over a glass of Elijah Craig.”

As the official bourbon partner of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Elijah Craig will open the “Elijah Craig Bourbon Speakeasy” at the tournament grounds in California. At the speakeasy, spectators will be able to taste Elijah Craig Small Batch bourbon and cocktails and pose for photo opportunities after signing their names on an “interactive signature wall.”

Elijah Craig will also be available outside of the speakeasy at concession stands throughout the course, mixed up in a signature cocktail called “The Kentucky Tea Time.” Think bourbon meets Arnold Palmer; this libation is made with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, tea and lemonade.

“World class golf and award-winning Bourbon go hand and hand,” Monterey Peninsula Foundation CEO and Tournament Director Steve John said. “A signature Elijah Craig cocktail is the perfect accompaniment when enjoying the tournament at Pebble Beach. The Elijah Craig Bourbon Speakeasy is [a] wonderful addition to the fan experience at Triangle Plaza.”

Elijah Craig “displays and engagement opportunities” will also be featured outside of the golf course at retail and bar locations, and the bourbon brand will promote the partnership with an investment in digital advertising and via its social media channels.

In January 2022, Elijah Craig became the official bourbon of three-time PGA Tour-winning golfer Max Homa.

Owned and produced by Heaven Hill, Elijah Craig is a popular and mostly well-reviewed bourbon brand.

Last week, Heaven Hill unveiled the first 2023 batch of Elijah Craig Barrel Proof.

