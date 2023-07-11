Eric LeGrand Bourbon Will Sell at Rutgers Athletics Games

On Tuesday, Eric LeGrand Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rutgers Athletics announced that they have signed a multi-year partnership to feature Eric LeGrand Bourbon at Rutgers Athletics sporting events.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eric LeGrand Bourbon will be available at select hospitality areas located at SHI Stadium and Jersey Mike’s Arena. Attendees 21 and over at Rutgers games will be able to order the bourbon on the rocks or in cocktails.

The brand is named for and was co-founded by Eric LeGrand, who played college football for Rutgers until suffering an injury that caused him to become paralyzed from the neck down while making a tackle during a game in 2010.

“Rutgers University made me who I am today,” LeGrand said in a news release. “Having played on the SHI Stadium field during college to having my brand sold in the suites at the stadium makes me proud. I’m very excited to be a proud partner of Rutgers Athletics.”

LeGrand launched the whiskey brand alongside Brian Axelrod in March. LeGrand and Axelrod have committed to donating $5.20 to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for every case of bourbon sold. The foundation aims to help find a cure for paralysis.

”Eric is one of the greatest ambassadors for Rutgers Athletics,” said Lisa Tirrell, Rutgers associate athletic director, brand marketing and business development. “He continues to serve as an inspiration and the philanthropic component of his Eric LeGrand Bourbon sales shows the positive impact he continues to make towards the greater good.”

About Eric LeGrand Bourbon

Bottled at 88 proof, Eric LeGrand Bourbon is distilled in Owensboro, Kentucky, and bottled in Bardstown, Kentucky. It is aged two years in charred oak barrels.

It launched to New Jersey, New York and Kentucky in March with plans to expand to other states. It is also available online, priced at $45.52.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!