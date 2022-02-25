Evan Williams Releases Bourbon Bottle Dipped in Gold Wax

On Thursday, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience released a special-edition bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon with a commemorative 50th Edition Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in wax on the neck.

Dipped in a gold wax, the bottle features a label showing the Kentucky Derby Festival logo. Each bottle is attached with an envelope containing an official 2022 Pegasus Pin.

Pegasus pins, pins modeled after the Kentucky Derby Festival’s symbol of the Pegasus, are one of the primary sources of funding for the derby festival. The Pegasus Pin Sponsorship program began as an awareness campaign for the derby in 1973. The pins have a different design each year. This year’s design commemorates 50 years of Pegasus Pins.

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Artisanal Distiller Jodie Filiatreau and Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson unveiled the official 2022 pin and limited-edition bottle at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience by personally hand-dipping two of the 750 limited-edition bottles.

The bourbon is available at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience for $79.99 and at select area retailers while supplies last. The limited-edition 2014 vintage is bottled at 117 proof, a number commemorating the 67th Kentucky Derby Festival plus the 50th year for the Pegasus Pin. Each bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage Bourbon is labeled with the day it was put in an oak barrel to age, the barrel number and the date it was bottled.

“The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience is proud to partner with the Kentucky Derby Festival and celebrate a milestone year for the Pegasus Pin, which represents the unique Kentucky spirit that makes this time of year so exciting in the Bluegrass State,” said Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Artisanal Distiller Jodie Filiatreau, according to the Bourbon Review. “Join us as we raise a toast to Kentucky’s heritage and usher in the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival.”

The Bourbon is matured in natural open-rick warehouses under the supervision of Heaven Hill’s master distiller.

“Celebrating the 50th year for the Pegasus Pins will make this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival even more special,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO, per the Bourbon Review. “Like the pins, we know Festival fans will want to add this special edition Evan Williams bottle to their collection too.”

