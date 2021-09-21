Thanks to this Distillery, you can win 2021 World Series Tickets

If you’re fan of bourbon and baseball, Evan Williams has the perfect opportunity for you. All you have to do is take to Twitter and post a picture or video showing Evan Williams how you celebrate the MLB postseason. Get your tweet in by 11:59 p.m. ET, Oct. 8, for a chance to win. Be sure to tag @EvanWilliamsUSA and use the hashtags #BourbonandBaseball and #Contest in your tweet.

The winner must be at least 21 years old and must be a U.S. resident outside of the following states or territories: Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Utah, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

The winner will receive:

Four tickets to one 2021 World Series game

Round-trip airfare for the winner and three guests

Hotel accommodations

Four $100 gift cards to MLBshop.com

One $350 MasterCard gift card

The 2021 World Series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 31

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Nov. 2

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 3

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!