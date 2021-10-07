Philharmonic Orchestra Pairs Music With a Bourbon Tasting

An Indiana orchestra invites attendees to sample bourbons while listening to music.

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s event, “Bourbon Series — Musician Spotlight” will take place Oct. 21 at the Dusty Barn Distillery in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and will consist of a chamber orchestra performance and bourbon tasting at Dusty Barn.

The news release announcing the event describes it as a “unique and intimate musical event that allows attendees to enjoy and create the perfect pairing to delight the senses during this innovative experience.”

Dusty Barn will provide a variety of bourbon selections, and its staff will guide the tasting. The musical performance will include works by Mozart, Bach, Rimsky-Korsakov, Bernstein and Mancini.

The event will be exclusive to those 21 years and over. One or more food trucks will be present.

General admission tickets are available to purchase online for $25.

