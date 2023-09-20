Alice In Chains Rereleases Bourbon Alongside FEW Spirits

On Wednesday, Evanston, Illinois-based distillery FEW Spirits announced that it will rerelease its whiskey collaboration with Alice In Chains, All Secrets Known Bourbon, as the iconic grunge rock band prepares to embark on its fall U.S. tour.

Finished for sixth months in tequila barrels and bottled at 101 proof, All Secrets Known Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $60 and is named for the opening track on the band’s four studio album, “Black Gives Way To Blue.”

The whiskey will debut on Sept. 28, one day before the album’s 14th anniversary. A total of 3,300 bottles will be available, all via FEW Spirits’ online shop.

The whiskey’s label was designed by artist Justin Helton, who frequently works with musicians, at the request of the band.

“Today, it gives me great pleasure to once again bring this whiskey to music fans everywhere, and to continue to merge these great passions of mine – distilling, and music – with legends like Alice in Chains,” FEW Spirits founder and master distiller Paul Hletko said in a news release. “Pour a glass of All Secrets Known, turn on your favorite track of theirs, and just enjoy the experience.”

FEW Spirits has been owned by Kentucky whiskey producer Heaven Hill since 2022, when it acquired FEW Spirits’ parent company, Samson & Surrey.

Alice In Chains isn’t FEW Spirits’ only musical partner to date. In 2016, the producer released Braiville Rye alongside The Flaming Lips. In 2022, FEW teamed up with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club for the launch of Motor Oil Whiskey, an American whiskye finished in rum and vermouth barrels.

“It’s hard to put into words how much fun it’s been to work with the bands,” Hletko said. “I’ve been a huge admirer of the band forever and in the same way musicians inspire one another, working with them inspired me as a distiller to do something different. I’m really excited to build on that legacy.”

