 Alice In Chains Rereleases Bourbon Alongside FEW Spirits
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

Iconic Grunge Band Alice in Chains Rereleases Tequila-Finished Bourbon for 1st Time Since its 2019 Debut

David MorrowSep 20th, 2023, 3:01 pm
Alice In Chains

FEW Spirits has announced the rerelease of its whiskey collaboration with Alice In Chains, All Secrets Known Bourbon. (Photo: FEW Spirits)

On Wednesday, Evanston, Illinois-based distillery FEW Spirits announced that it will rerelease its whiskey collaboration with Alice In Chains, All Secrets Known Bourbon, as the iconic grunge rock band prepares to embark on its fall U.S. tour.

Finished for sixth months in tequila barrels and bottled at 101 proof, All Secrets Known Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $60 and is named for the opening track on the band’s four studio album, “Black Gives Way To Blue.”

The whiskey will debut on Sept. 28, one day before the album’s 14th anniversary. A total of 3,300 bottles will be available, all via FEW Spirits’ online shop.

The whiskey’s label was designed by artist Justin Helton, who frequently works with musicians, at the request of the band.

“Today, it gives me great pleasure to once again bring this whiskey to music fans everywhere, and to continue to merge these great passions of mine – distilling, and music – with legends like Alice in Chains,” FEW Spirits founder and master distiller Paul Hletko said in a news release. “Pour a glass of All Secrets Known, turn on your favorite track of theirs, and just enjoy the experience.”

FEW Spirits has been owned by Kentucky whiskey producer Heaven Hill since 2022, when it acquired FEW Spirits’ parent company, Samson & Surrey.

Alice In Chains isn’t FEW Spirits’ only musical partner to date. In 2016, the producer released Braiville Rye alongside The Flaming Lips. In 2022, FEW teamed up with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club for the launch of Motor Oil Whiskey, an American whiskye finished in rum and vermouth barrels.

“It’s hard to put into words how much fun it’s been to work with the bands,” Hletko said. “I’ve been a huge admirer of the band forever and in the same way musicians inspire one another, working with them inspired me as a distiller to do something different. I’m really excited to build on that legacy.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: