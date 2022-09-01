Movie-Inspired Whiskey Company Filmland Spirits Debuts

A new American whiskey brand announced itself to the world on Thursday, and it comes with a cinematic twist: Filmland Spirits describes its approach to making whiskey as “much like the making of a feature film.”

The brand’s creative team begins with a vision for an original retro B-Movie concept, develops it with a script and then designs a movie poster, which becomes the front label for each whiskey. The story is previewed on the back label, which presents a synopsis and introduces the main characters. Snippers of the script, storyboards and an animated trailer can be found on the Filmland website.

“After a lifetime of blending together passions for storytelling, movie-making and whiskey, we are thrilled to invite everyone to the premiere of Filmland Spirits,” Filmland Spirits CEO Troy Bolotnick said in a news release. “I’m incredibly proud of the crew we’ve assembled and all the creativity and skill that has resulted in our award winning bourbons and rye. They are delicious and fun, outrageous and unique and I can’t wait for our audience of customers to dim the lights, grab a bottle and enjoy the show!”

Filmland says its spirits are sourced from throughout the U.S. and blended, finished and bottled in Kentucky.

Prior to its launch, Filmland, which is based in California, competed in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and took home two gold medals — one for its small-batch, cask-strength straight bourbon – “Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut” – and another for its small-batch straight rye whiskey – “Ryes of the Robots.” The brand’s small-batch straight bourbon – “Moonlight Mayhem!” – earned a silver medal.

“Moonlight Mayhem!” comes with a suggested retail price of $54.99, while “Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut” sells for $79.99 and “Ryes of the Robots” for $59.99.

The Filmland range will be available at select spirits stores in California and Kentucky and online via the brand’s website and select e-commerce retailers. The spirits are avalable be shipped to “a large number of states,” according to the news release. Pre-sale for the expressions began Thursday.

Filmland Spirits Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

‘Moonlight Mayhem!’ Bourbon

ABV: 47%

Nose: Cherry, citrus

Taste: Vanilla, caramel

Finish: Toffee, toasted oak

‘Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut’ Cask Strength Bourbon

ABV: 57.5%

Nose: Cherry, chocolate

Taste: Cherry, chocolate, creamy mouthfeel

Finish: Cacao, leather and applewood

‘Ryes of the Robots’ Rye Whiskey

ABV: 47%

Nose: Spicy notes of cinnamon and clove

Taste: Mint and pepper

Finish: Long, chocolatey with subtle hints of oak

