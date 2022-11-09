Fistful of Bourbon to Reward Best Movember Facial Hair

Whiskey brand Fistful of Bourbon is celebrating Movember by seeking the best “Fistful of Facial Hair.” From now until Nov. 18, the brand wants to see the best mustaches, mutton chops and handlebars Instagram users have to offer.

For every entry submitted, the brand will donate $1 to Movember, the organization that raises awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide. The winner who Fistful of Bourbon deems as having the best facial hair will receive $5,000 and a custom flask with their facial hair engraved on it.

If you can’t grow elite facial hair, you have the option of using one of the Fistful of Bourbon GIPHY stickers on Instagram, which can be found by searching “Fistful of Bourbon.”

To enter, all you have to do is…

Follow @FistfulofBourbon on Instagram and like this post.

Submit a photo showing off your mustache and include one of those GIPHY stickers mentioned above.

Tag @FistfulofBourbon in your post. Story, Post or DM are all acceptable entries.

The winner of the contest will be announced Nov. 21.

