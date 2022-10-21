Roy Oswalt to Launch Houston 44 Premixed Old Fashioned

Former MLB pitcher Roy Oswalt, who spent the bulk of his career with the Houston Astros, is venturing into a new realm with plans to release a ready-to-drink Old Fashioned cocktail called “Houston 44,” the name a nod to Oswalt’s jersey number with the Astros.

Bottled at 70 proof, Houston 44 will be sold in 355-milliliter bottles and is made with bourbon, bitters and “natural flavors,” according to the label on an image of the bottle. shared by Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) launching Houston 44, old fashion bourbon in January. The bottle has the Houston skyline and Minute Maid Park on the label. pic.twitter.com/e0ZfYT5iDh — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 20, 2022

Oswalt said this Old Fashioned is the top seller at the steakhouse he owns in Starkville, Mississippi, called 44 Prime. The first run will comprise 5,000 bottles, which will be available at the beginning of 2023, according to MLB.com.

