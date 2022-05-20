Victor George Spirits Releases Fort Mose 1738 Bourbon

Victor George Spirits on Friday announced the nationwide release of a new bourbon, Fort Mose 1738.

Fort Mose Bourbon is named after Fort Mose, Florida. The town was established in 1738 two miles north of St. Augustine. Fort Mose became the U.S.’s first settlement and town where Black people could live free.

Due to popular demand, the inaugural edition will first be available online and to select retailers throughout the United States.

Victor George is owned by African American spirits maker Victor G. Harvey. The company is known for its vodka production but has steadily grown. In late 2021, it acquired a majority stake in Palm Beach Distillery, where Fort Mose is now being produced.

“When I first got into this industry in 2007 there were very few, if any, Black people with their own brands,” Harvey said, according to Yahoo. “I knew I just didn’t want to put a name on something as a private label but wanted to create, make and bottle our own products. Our goal is to be the largest Black-owned spirits company in the world. To make history and be part of American history which is why we choose the names we do for our brands.”

Fort Mose 1738 is a four-year bourbon bottled at 84 proof. It retails for $44.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. Fort Mose 1738 is available online at http://www.buyfortmose.com. It can be purchased at www.buyfortmose.com.

