Fortuna Bourbon — Founded in the 1800s — is Being Revived

Fortuna Bourbon, which was founded in the 1880s by German immigrant Phil Hollenbach and shut down in the 1960s, is re-entering the market for the first time in over 50 years, the brand announced Tuesday.

Fortuna is being revived by Pablo Moix and Peter Nevenglosky, who founded Rare Character, a young whiskey brand launched in 2021, and Andrew Shapira, who hails from the Shapira family that owns and operates Heaven Hill Distilleries.

“We were fortunate to have had access to a few vintage bottlings of Fortuna, as well as the Hollenbach’s original flagship brand Glencoe,” Shapira said in a news release. “This helped produce a flavor profile to shoot for and shape the way we approach meticulously selecting the six barrels that make up each batch of Fortuna. We are proud of the results.”

The whiskey is a blended Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, bottled at 102 proof and aged a minimum of 6 years.

“It’s so perfectly balanced it’s crushable,” Moix said. “I come from a bar background, so I just approached it the same way I would do cocktails.”

Fortuna is available to purchase via Seebachs in most states and kandlwines.com for customers in California. The suggested retail price is $84.99.

Tasting notes for Fortuna Bourbon, via Seelbachs: “Orange blossom honey and plums. A nice brightness of cherry blossom and citrus oil. The palate is viscous. Lots of caramel, cherry and baking spice. It balances nicely with each sip showing off a little more of each note. The finish is long with plums, toasted sugar and tobacco.”

