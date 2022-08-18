Four Roses Announces Kentucky Flood Relief Efforts

Kentucky bourbon distillery Four Roses on Thursday announced new relief efforts to help the victims of intense flooding that swept through Eastern Kentucky in late July.

Four Roses will donate $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and will release a hand-selected single barrel with 100% of proceeds donated to the fund.

The brand has also committed one private barrel, a premium private barrel experience and several bottles to be auctioned off as part of The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, a fundraising effort hosted by the Kentucky Distillers Association, Fred Minnick, The Bourbon Crusaders and Westport Whiskey & Wine.

“We stand with Kentucky during this difficult time, and are keeping those affected by the floods close to our hearts,” Brent Elliott, master distiller of Four Roses, said in a news release. “Now more than ever, the Kentucky bourbon community needs to band together to help our neighbors and use our resources to help rebuild Eastern Kentucky.”

On August 29, Four Roses will host an exclusive hand-selected single barrel sales event at the distillery in Lawrenceburg and at the Warehouse & Bottling Facility in Cox’s Creek. All proceeds will be donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a limited number of 16 year-old barrels will be sold at $200 per bottle. Attendees are encouraged to donate water and cleaning supplies to the Four Roses Essentials Drive, which will be hosted on the same day.

Four Roses Distillery also sent two tankers of potable water into Eastern Kentucky, with more on standby, the brand said.

On Tuesday, Buffalo Trace announced that it is auctioning off “very rare and unique whiskey packages,” including a VIP tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery, to help raise money for disaster relief.

Also this week, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and Kentucky native Walker Buehler revealed plans to donate three signed bottles of Michter’s Whiskey and a signed jersey to raise money for flood relief.

