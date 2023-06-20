Four Roses Turns 135, Rebrands and Launches Tasting Kit

On Tuesday, Four Roses announced a global rebranding and the release of a limited-edition tasting kit in celebration of the brand’s 135th anniversary.

The tasting kit offers Four Roses fans a guided tasting opportunity showcasing its 10 signature recipes with Master Distiller Brent Elliott via a QR code on the box. With 10 50-milliliter bottles each containing a different recipe, participants can experience the distinctive qualities that set each liquid apart. Each sampler bottler contains 52% ABV.

The tasting kit will be available for purchase starting June 30 at Four Roses visitor centers in Lawrenceburg and Coxs Creek, Kentucky. It is set to sell for a suggested retail price of $129.99 and will roll out to specialized retailers in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and California starting in mid-July.

Four Roses has a history of transparency in regard to its mashbills, which are published on the company’s website. The brand divulges its use of five yeast strains and two mashbills, which combine for 10 bourbon recipes that are ultimately blended, bottled and released.

The brand was founded in 1888, and Four Roses prides itself on consistency throughout the centuries. The Lawrenceburg-based distiller claims the refreshed packaging still celebrates the brand’s pre-Prohibition roots.

“In our 135th year, we’re thrilled to reveal our refreshed, modernized branding which aims to maintain the spirit of our rich history while appealing to today’s bourbon drinker,” said senior brand Manager Kelly Edney. “Four Roses is about creating and being part of life’s mellow moments, and we hope that our dedicated fans and future customers continue to feel that connection.”

The new packaging hosts an updated 3D rose emblem, an engraved rose cluster on the cork of each bottle, brighter labels with gilded borders and the addition of Master Distiller Brent Elliott’s signature on the face of each bottle.

“While the look of our brand is being refreshed, our unwavering commitment to producing the highest-quality bourbons made of our ten signature recipes remains the same,” said Eliott in a news release. “It’s been a true honor watching the brand grow over the past 18 years that I’ve been with Four Roses and I look forward to this next chapter.”

