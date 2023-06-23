 Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon Debuts
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

Nevada Distillery Frey Ranch Launches Cask-Strength Bourbon

David MorrowJun 23rd, 2023, 12:53 pm
Frey Ranch Farm Strength

Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is the latest release from the Nevada distillery.

On Thursday, Nevada distillery Frey Ranch announced the release of a new, permanent addition to its whiskey portfolio: Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon.

Bottled at a cask-strength proof of 124.3, Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is distilled from grains grown on the Frey Ranch farm. The whiskey is a blend of bourbons aged for an average five years and featuring an overall mashbill of 66.6% Dent Corn, 10% Winter Wheat, 11.4% Winter Rye and 12% Two Row Barley.

“Every time we blend a batch of our flagship Frey Ranch Four Grain Straight Bourbon, we taste it at cask strength before we proof it down,” Frey Ranch distillery founder Colby Frey said in a news release. “That uncut liquid is always a big hit with our distillery team. We’re excited to now offer the Farm Strength version of the signature whiskey that put Frey Ranch on the map with our grain-forward approach.  For the best tasting experience, we recommend a side-by-side comparison of our signature 90-proof against this new uncut version.”

Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is available in California, Nevada, at the Frey Ranch tasting room and online at www.freyranch.com at a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Later this year, Frey Ranch will expand its retail presence to Arizona, Ohio and Georgia.

Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Caramelized, brulé, and hints of cinnamon and nutmeg

Taste: Birthday cake frosting, glazed butter cake, cloves, orange creamsicle and dried stone fruit

Finish: A sublime yet subtle hint of smoke and black cherry.

Earlier this month, independent bottler Lost Lantern announced its summer lineup of whiskeys, including a bourbon from Frey Ranch.

Last June, Frey Ranch released a single-barrel rye.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: