Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon Debuts

On Thursday, Nevada distillery Frey Ranch announced the release of a new, permanent addition to its whiskey portfolio: Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon.

Bottled at a cask-strength proof of 124.3, Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is distilled from grains grown on the Frey Ranch farm. The whiskey is a blend of bourbons aged for an average five years and featuring an overall mashbill of 66.6% Dent Corn, 10% Winter Wheat, 11.4% Winter Rye and 12% Two Row Barley.

“Every time we blend a batch of our flagship Frey Ranch Four Grain Straight Bourbon, we taste it at cask strength before we proof it down,” Frey Ranch distillery founder Colby Frey said in a news release. “That uncut liquid is always a big hit with our distillery team. We’re excited to now offer the Farm Strength version of the signature whiskey that put Frey Ranch on the map with our grain-forward approach. For the best tasting experience, we recommend a side-by-side comparison of our signature 90-proof against this new uncut version.”

Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is available in California, Nevada, at the Frey Ranch tasting room and online at www.freyranch.com at a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Later this year, Frey Ranch will expand its retail presence to Arizona, Ohio and Georgia.

Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Caramelized, brulé, and hints of cinnamon and nutmeg

Taste: Birthday cake frosting, glazed butter cake, cloves, orange creamsicle and dried stone fruit

Finish: A sublime yet subtle hint of smoke and black cherry.

Earlier this month, independent bottler Lost Lantern announced its summer lineup of whiskeys, including a bourbon from Frey Ranch.

Last June, Frey Ranch released a single-barrel rye.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!