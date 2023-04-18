Furman University Launches FU All The Time Bourbon

On Saturday, Furman University launched a straight bourbon whiskey, named “FU All The Time.” The university debuted the whiskey at a launch party on campus for the Clearly Furman campaign. The campaign aims to raise $426 million by the university’s bicentennial in 2026.

Furman is a private university in Greenville, South Carolina.

“The launch of the Clearly Furman campaign was an exciting time, with hundreds of alumni and donors and other friends on campus,” Elizabeth Lichtenberg, senior director of brand strategy and visual communications for Furman, said in a news release. “We thought FU All the Time bourbon would be popular, and it was a huge hit. Everyone loved it. It felt good to be able to offer the Furman Family something new and unique that they can enjoy and take some pride in, and give them a new way to toast and celebrate Furman. We expect this new product to be a favorite for a long time.”

FU All The Time Straight Bourbon Whiskey is distilled from a four-grain mashbill (corn, wheat and rye from Virginia, and malted barley) by Virginia-based Ironclad Distillery. Ironclad aged the bourbon for at least three years in oak barrels from South Carolina before bottling it at 100 proof.

“This is super clean. It really is everyone’s bourbon,” said Zach Wheeler with Aleph Wines, the distributor for South Carolina. “It’s smooth and fruity on the front end, with a little bit of grain. It goes into a baked goods, biscuit flavor on the back of the tongue and ends with the rye bite that mellows out the 100 proof.”

Furman graphic designer Chris Turner designed the bourbon’s label. “FU All The Time” is a cheer commonly used by fans of the university’s sports teams. The cheer is said to have been started by former Furman president Gordon Blackwell in the 1960s. Another school president, John E. Johns, helped popularize it by cheering the phrase with a megaphone during games.

Presumably, the school is aware its initials sound like “Eff you” and is in on the joke. The chant goes “FU one time, FU two times, FU three times, FU all the time!”

FU All The Time is available to be ordered online from the Ironclad Distillery website, priced at $83.69. It also will be sold in liquor stores and restaurants across upstate South Carolina, with statewide distribution coming soon.

