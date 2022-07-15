Garrison Brothers Guadalupe Bourbon Debuts

On Friday, Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas, announced the release date for the 2022 edition of Guadalupe, a limited-edition bourbon that the brand first released in 2021.

“Guadalupe is best enjoyed anyway you like it. I can’t think of a better way to drink my dessert,” Garrison Brothers founder and CEO Dan Garrison said, according to The Bourbon Flight. “And, I’ll pair that delicious nectar with my favorite chocolate, if I’m looking for a really good time.”

Garrison Brothers will host a release event for the 2022 release of Guadalupe at the distillery on July 23, featuring a first-come-first-serve drive-thru event for 1,002 bottles of Guadalupe. The remaining 4,900-plus bottles will be available across the country starting August 1.

Garrison Brothers Master Distiller Donnis Todd described Guadalupe as “Such a beautiful bold bourbon with an amazingly long fruit forward finish.”

Todd worked with Portuguese winemakers to source port casks to age the bourbon in.

Named after a river in Texas, Guadalupe Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey is finished in port casks and bottled at 107 proof.

Garrison Brothers Guadalupe tasting notes, via the brand: A sensuous, creamy liquid. Full-on berry fruit. Ripe plums. Strawberry butter on flaky morning biscuits. Chocolate and cinnamon. Lavender honey. Toasted coffee beans. Instant drool.

Garrison Brothers Distillery is located in Hye, about 75 miles north of San Antonio.

