Garrison Brothers Unveils 'Rarest' 2023 Laguna Madre Bourbon

On Tuesday, Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, Garrison Brothers, announced the latest release of its “rarest and most coveted” whiskey, Laguna Madre.

The brand unveiled the bourbon Saturday at an event at the distillery in Hye, Texas. Only 2,100 bottles of the 2023 edition were produced, and 1,000 of were sold at the release event.

Aged eight years, Laguna Madre is Garrison Brothers’ oldest whiskey released to date — and, according to Garrison Brothers — the oldest bourbon ever made in Texas.

Laguna Madre was aged four years in white American oak barrels and an additional four years in Limousin oak casks. According to Garrison Brothers, this is the first bourbon ever finished in Limousin oak casks, which are rare, expensive and imported from France.

“This is one an experienced bourbon drinker won’t ever forget,” Dan Garrison, Garrison Brothers founder, said in a news release.

Bottled at 101 proof, Laguna Madre will be launch to limited bars, restaurants and retailers by the end of July at a suggested retail price of $349.

Garrison Brothers first released Laguna Madre in 2020, when it launched Operation Crush COVID-19, raising funds for Good Bourbon for a Good Cause to help support the Texas hospitality industry.

This year’s release will drive awareness to FlatsWorthy, a Texas-based fishing nonprofit with the goal of promoting boating courtesy.

Donnis Todd, Garrison Brothers’ master distiller, said he is “blessed to be associated with such a wonderful group of people who are as passionate about the Laguna Madre as I am about the bourbon.”

In June, the Garrison Brothers Distillery team joined and FlatsWorthy went on a three-day fishing trip in the waters for which the bottle was named: the Laguna Madre, in the Texas Gulf Coast.

“We appreciate the unique opportunity to partner with Garrison Brothers Distillery who share our concern and dedication to conserving the resource for future generations,” Chuck Naiser, founding member of FlatsWorthy, said. “Together we can make a difference on the Laguna Madre and adjacent waters.”

