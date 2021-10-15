Goose Island Brewery Launches Canned Bourbon Cocktails

Chicago’s Goose Island is not new to bourbon, per se; the brewery’s Bourbon County Stout draws long lines and high resale prices each year upon release. But now, Goose is stepping deeper into the world of bourbon by ditching the beer part of the equation for its new release, ready-to-drink craft canned cocktails.

Each RTD cocktail is 9% ABV. A four-pack of 12-ounce cans will cost $15.99 and will be available in the Chicagoland area in November.

The Goose Island Canned Bourbon Cocktails

Blackberry Smash

“Our Blackberry Smash is our nod to a perfect cocktail sipper. Fruit-forward, fizzy, and easy to love. We paired blackberries with a slightly spicy, rye bourbon backbone and just enough mint to refresh and unwind on a long afternoon. No need to run out to buy any ingredients, just crack these open and enjoy straight from the can, in a glass, or over ice.”

Old Fashioned Highball

“An Old Fashioned is a timeless whiskey cocktail. A true highball has a light, bubbly and refreshing character. We’ve brought the two together. Our take on a highball cocktail starts with the rye bourbon complexity, a touch of bitters, cane sugar and wisp of orange and cherry to round it out. So put the stir stick and peeler down, we already made this cocktail for you.”

Whiskey Sour

“If there is one cocktail to ease your way into the world of bourbon, this might be it. Subtly sweet, tart and spicy, yet hardly shy. Our riff on a whiskey sour pays tribute to that classic balance with rye bourbon, both lemon and lime, and a subtle maraschino cherry finish. No need to wait any longer than you need to for this cocktail, it’s ready to enjoy.”

While Bourbon County stouts are aged in barrels from prominent distilleries like Old Forester, Elijah Craig and Blanton’s, these canned cocktails will use three-year-old bourbon from Indiana distillery Midwest Grain Products, which supplies whiskey for large brands such as WhistlePig, Belle Meade and High West.

Goose Island was purchased by the U.S.’s largest beer company, Anheuser-Busch, in 2011.

Canned cocktails have grown mightily in popularity, and new ones continue to arise. This week, WhistlePig announced a line of canned cocktails. Other prominent whiskey canned cocktails include Siponey, which recently placed second at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States’ “Innovation Showcase” contest; Jim Beam; Smokehead; and Wild Turkey.

