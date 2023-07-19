Green River Unveils Newest Single Barrel Expression

Green River Distilling on Tuesday announced that it will release its latest whiskey Friday, a single-barrel bourbon that clocks in at 119 proof. In addition to the launch, Green River will offer guests to the distillery an opportunity for a VIP tour led by head distiller Aaron Harris on Friday.

Green River Full Proof Single Barrel, Head Distiller’s Pick #1 is a high-rye Kentucky bourbon with a mashbill of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley, aged in new charred oak barrels for a minimum of five years.

The Kentucky-based distillery was founded in 1885 and is one of the oldest licensed facilities in the state. The Green River Distillery had more than its fair share of ups and downs in the 19th century. It faced the woes associated with Prohibition, a fire, and ultimately went dark from 1956 to 1993. The property was abandoned for several years prior to its resurgence in 2014.

In March, Green River launched a Kentucky straight bourbon and a wheated bourbon.

Harris hand-selected barrels from Warehouse B, and a limited number of single barrel expressions will be available for selected retailers. Green River will allow retailers the opportunity to hand-choose barrels at Green River Distillery. Bottles are priced to sell at a suggested retail price of $60.

“I spent a lot of time perusing the finest barrels in a score of Green River rick houses,” Harris said in a news release. “Warehouse B is loaded with honey barrels, and this initial release is no exception. We’re excited to welcome guests to historic Owensboro for a unique selection experience.”

Bottles will also be available for purchase at the Green River gift shop starting Friday.

Green River Full Proof Single Barrel Tasting Notes, via the Brand

Aroma: Vanilla, baking spice

Palate: Creamy honey

Finish: Distinctive

