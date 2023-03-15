Now in 25 States, Green River Unveils 2 New Bourbons

On Wednesday, Owensboro, Kentucky distillery Green River announced two new whiskeys and a major distribution expansion.

Green River launched last year into four states. This year, it will expand into 21 new states, making it available in 25 total states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“We’re energized by how the bourbon community has embraced Green River,” Green River Head Distiller Aaron Harris said in a news release. “Green River is a brand with a distinct and storied history and we embrace it fully while remaining future-looking to create delicious new whiskies that delight bourbon enthusiasts and casual consumers across the U.S.”

Green River was founded in 1885, making it Kentucky’s 10th-oldest licensed distillery. Green River shut down in 1918 after a fire burned down the distillery. It reopened for production in 2016, and the brand was officially reestablished in 2022 after being purchased by Bardstown Bourbon Company.

In addition to the expansion, Green River announced two new bourbons.

Green River Wheated Bourbon

Bottled at 90 proof, Green River Wheated is distilled from a mashbill of 70% corn, 21% wheat and 9% barley.

“Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon leads with a beautiful peach and caramel aroma coupled with apricot and cinnamon. Bursting with flavor, on the palate you’ll find toffee, pastry and hazelnut that guide toward a honeyed finish that’s smooth and balanced,” Dan Callaway, Green River VP of new product development, said in the news release. “In contrast with Green River Bourbon, which brings a hearty backbone of rye spice, the wheated expression lends itself to easy drinking while holding its own distinct character. It’s a wonderful take on a classic Kentucky recipe and the perfect addition to the iconic Green River brand.”

Green River Wheated Bourbon will launch this month at a suggested retail price of $34.99.

Green River Full Proof Single Barrel Bourbon

Green River also unveiled Green River Full Proof Single Barrel, bottled at 119 proof. A limited number of single barrels will be available each year for purchase by the barrel to select retailers. Each retailer will be able to hand-select their single barrel at the Green River Distillery in Owensboro.

Green River Full Proof Single Barrel will sell for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram