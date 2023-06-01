 Beam Unveils Hardin's Creek Kentucky Series of 3 Bourbons
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

Beam’s New Trio of Hardin’s Creek Bourbons Are Exactly Alike Except for One Major Differentiating Factor

David MorrowJun 1st, 2023, 1:36 pm
Hardin's Creek

Hardin’s Creek Clermont is the latest release from Beam. (Photo: James B. Beam Distilling Co.)

On Thursday, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series, a lineup of three 17-year-old bourbon releases. Each release in the series was distilled from the same mashbill and laid down for maturation on the same date. The differentiating factor between the trio is location; each was aged at a different James B. Beam Distilling Company campus: Clermont, Frankfort or Boston.

Expressions of the Kentucky Series launch in limited quantities throughout 2023. Clermont came first, launching Thursday. It will be followed by Frankfort on Aug. 1 and Boston on Sept. 1.

Hardin’s Creek Clermont is bottled at 110 proof and sells for a suggested retail price of $169.99. To read our review of Hardin’s Creek Clermont, click here.

Hardin’s Creek Clermont Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Burnt sugar tripled with matured toasted oak and sweet vanilla

Taste: Forward caramelized oak, followed by brown spices and hints of seasoned leather

Finish: Smooth and sweet with lingering warmth

About Hardin’s Creek

Beam debuted the Hardin’s Creek line in May 2022. The series is intended to “chart the ongoing story of the Beam family legacy, one that is more than 227 years in the making, through highly limited and rare releases.”

Click here to read our review of Hardin’s Creek Jacob’s Well.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: