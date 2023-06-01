Beam Unveils Hardin's Creek Kentucky Series of 3 Bourbons

On Thursday, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series, a lineup of three 17-year-old bourbon releases. Each release in the series was distilled from the same mashbill and laid down for maturation on the same date. The differentiating factor between the trio is location; each was aged at a different James B. Beam Distilling Company campus: Clermont, Frankfort or Boston.

Expressions of the Kentucky Series launch in limited quantities throughout 2023. Clermont came first, launching Thursday. It will be followed by Frankfort on Aug. 1 and Boston on Sept. 1.

Hardin’s Creek Clermont is bottled at 110 proof and sells for a suggested retail price of $169.99. To read our review of Hardin’s Creek Clermont, click here.

Hardin’s Creek Clermont Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Burnt sugar tripled with matured toasted oak and sweet vanilla

Taste: Forward caramelized oak, followed by brown spices and hints of seasoned leather

Finish: Smooth and sweet with lingering warmth

About Hardin’s Creek

Beam debuted the Hardin’s Creek line in May 2022. The series is intended to “chart the ongoing story of the Beam family legacy, one that is more than 227 years in the making, through highly limited and rare releases.”

