Heaven Hill Named Whisky Visitor Attraction of the Year

The Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky Awards named Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience the Global Visitor Attraction of the Year.

This prestigious award recognizes the best visitor attractions from around the world and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Heaven Hill team in creating an unforgettable experience for bourbon fans.

One of the experiences, You Do The Bourbon, describes itself as: “During this one-of-a-kind experience, you can taste different products specific to You Do Bourbon, choose your favorite, and then if you decide to purchase at an additional cost, you’ll bottle and personalize it yourself. You’ll also be able to explore the hands-on lab. The tasting includes a showing in the 1935 Distillery Theater and access to the self-guided exhibits,” according to the Heaven Hill website:

“Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience is nestled in the heart of Historic Bardstown. There’s something for everyone at the all-new Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. You’re invited to discover our heritage, taste our traditions and raise a glass to the fine art of American Whiskey.”

The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, which was formerly the Heaven Hill Distillery’s visitor center in Bardstown and is the result of a $125 million investment in Kentucky’s major industry, was rebuilt from the ground up.

The state-of-the-art experience was upgraded to become an interactive, educational environment with signature exhibits distinct to the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. First opened on Oct. 15, 2004, Heaven Hill’s presence as one of the initial visitor centers on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has helped to build Kentucky as a top tourist destination.

The Heaven Hill brand has once again shown that it is among the best in the business and was recognized multiple times at this year’s American World Whiskies Awards. Widow Jane 10-Year-Old took home the gold for Best Non-Kentucky Bourbon, while Henry McKenna was awarded Gold in the Bourbon category. To view all the winners, visit www.worldwhiskiesawards.com.

