Heaven Hill Launches Parker's Heritage Collection No. 16

On Tuesday, Heaven Hill Distillery announced the release of the 16th edition of the Parker’s Heritage Collection, a line of whiskeys created in memory of the late Heaven Hill master distiller, Parker Beam.

The latest Parker’s Heritage Collection release is a limited-edition blended bourbon that will sell for a suggested retail price of $174.99. As is tradition with this collection, a portion of the proceeds will support ALS research and patient care in honor of Beam, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2010. The Parker’s Heritage Collection has contributed more than $1 million to the cause since 2013.

“The Parker’s Heritage Collection is a testament to the distilling legacy at Heaven Hill Distillery and the continued thirst for innovation which has driven generations of master distillers,” Susan Wahl, vice president, American whiskey at Heaven Hill, said in a news release. “This Double Barreled Blend Bourbon is a masterful pairing of two uniquely aged products that create the perfect balance of flavors which, we believe, honor the past and are a fitting tribute to Parker and his legacy.”

This edition is a blend comprising 67% 13-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that has been double-barreled for four weeks and 33% 15-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The 13-year-old Bourbon was aged on the 5th-7th floors of Heaven Hill’s Rickhouse Q and then re-barreled into new American white oak barrels with a level three char for four weeks. The 15-year-old Bourbon was aged on the 2nd and 5th floors of Rickhouse II.

Bottled at a barrel proof of 132.2, this edition uses Heaven Hill Distillery’s traditional bourbon mashbill of 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley.

Heaven Hill Parker’s Heritage Collection 16th Edition Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Oak-forward with hints of butterscotch and caramel

Taste: A balance of spice notes, sweetness and slight oak tannins.

Finish: Long and warm with elements of dark chocolate, baking spices and white pepper.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!