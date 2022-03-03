Heaven Hill Kicks Off New Collection With 17-Year Bourbon

Heaven Hill Distillery on Thursday announced the release of Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 17-Year-Old Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which kicks off the new Heaven Hill Heritage Collection celebrating the distillery’s maturation standards.

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 17-Year-Old Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will launch nationally on a limited basis with a suggested retail price of $274.99. It is bottled at 125 proof.

“Over many years, we have been quietly aging some exquisite whiskeys to be introduced under a new collection within our Heaven Hill Distillery portfolio,” said Max L. Shapira, Heaven Hill president, according to The Bourbon Review. “Of our 1.9 million barrels resting across six rickhouse sites, our master craftspeople have kept watchful eyes on this limited stock of special barrels and we are finally ready to release the first edition.”

The Heaven Hill Heritage Collection will receive a new edition each spring, featuring some of the distillery’s oldest inventory.

The collection will feature one of the six traditional American Whiskey mash bills produced by Heaven Hill. The first edition features Heaven Hill’s Bourbon mash bill, made of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley and bottled at a barrel proof of 118.2. With an age statement of 17 years, this release is made up of 28% 20-year-old barrels, 44% 19-year-old barrels and 28% 17-year-old barrels pulled from Deatsville, Glencoe, Schenley and Heaven Hill warehouse locations.

Each Heaven Hill Heritage Collection bottle will be accompanied by a premium box. Specific attributes such as warehouse site locations, production dates and mash bill percentage will be featured prominently on the packaging.

In September, Heaven Hill saw its employees go on strike over wages. Six weeks, a lot of picketing, a mysterious website, a flipped truck and a threat of hiring nonunion employees later, Heaven Hill came to a contract agreement with the union representing the employees, ending the strike.

In February, the company acquired Samson & Surrey, acquiring its portfolio of six brands of spirits.

