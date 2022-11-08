Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Fall 2022 Bourbon Announced

Heaven Hill announced the release of the Fall 2022 edition of its Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The new whiskey was aged 19 years, which is the oldest release for this line to date.

The 750-milliliter bottle will retail for $240 and is bottled at 100 proof. The whiskey will come in an ornate decanter with the black label that accompanies all of the brand’s fall releases.

According to a news release, the Fall 2022 release features bourbon from three different floors of Rickhouse F and one floor of Rickhouse X from Heaven Hill’s main campus. Old Fitzgerald is one of the many brands from Heaven Hill to offer bottled-in-bond whiskey. Heaven Hill boasts of producing “more Bottled-in-Bond products than any other American Whiskey distiller.”

Old Fitzgerald’s Bottled in Bond seasonal releases began in spring 2018, and show no signs of slowing down. The releases have become highly anticipated, with new bottles hitting shelves every spring and fall.

