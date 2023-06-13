 Heaven Hill Debuts Higher Proof Square 6 Bourbon
Bourbon

‘Completely Unique Taste’: Heaven Hill’s New, Higher Proof Wheated Bourbon Stands Out in More Ways Than 1

Cynthia MerstenJun 13th, 2023, 9:00 am

Square 6

Heaven Hill announced the launch of a limited-release, higher-proof expression of its Square 6 Wheated Bourbon on Monday. The new Square 6 Wheated Bourbon is available for purchase at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and specific Kentucky Retail shops for a suggested price of $89.99.

The revitalized Heaven Hill Square 6 Wheated Bourbon clocks in at an elevated 105 proof. It is a blend of two wheated bourbon mashbills. The first consisting of 74% corn, 16% wheat and 10% malted barley. The second has a ratio of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley.

Square 6 Wheated Bourbon deviates from its predecessor, which was bottled at 95 proof and launched in May 2021.

Heaven Hill’s Square 6 Wheated Bourbon hosts a blend of two different mashbills, which sets it apart, according to Heaven Hill distiller Jodie Fillatreau.

“Blending two wheated bourbon mashbills gives Square 6 Wheated Bourbon a completely unique taste, which differentiates it from others in the market,” Fillatreau said, per Beverage Dynamics. “We are excited for fans of the Square 6 line to try this latest release, and we hope wheated bourbon lovers will want to add this to their collections as well.”

As a category, wheated bourbons continue to grow in popularity despite the fact their relative rarity. The combination of wheat and corn tends to add a sweeter, more dessert-like profile to the spirits, which adds to their appeal.

Heaven Hill Square 6 Wheated Bourbon Tasting Notes

Aroma: Caramel, vanilla, figs, bing cherries and oak.

Palate: Sweet confectioner’s sugar, walnuts.

Finish: Baking spices, cinnamon, cola.

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

