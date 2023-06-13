Heaven Hill Debuts Higher Proof Square 6 Bourbon

Heaven Hill announced the launch of a limited-release, higher-proof expression of its Square 6 Wheated Bourbon on Monday. The new Square 6 Wheated Bourbon is available for purchase at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and specific Kentucky Retail shops for a suggested price of $89.99.

The revitalized Heaven Hill Square 6 Wheated Bourbon clocks in at an elevated 105 proof. It is a blend of two wheated bourbon mashbills. The first consisting of 74% corn, 16% wheat and 10% malted barley. The second has a ratio of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley.

Square 6 Wheated Bourbon deviates from its predecessor, which was bottled at 95 proof and launched in May 2021.

Heaven Hill’s Square 6 Wheated Bourbon hosts a blend of two different mashbills, which sets it apart, according to Heaven Hill distiller Jodie Fillatreau.

“Blending two wheated bourbon mashbills gives Square 6 Wheated Bourbon a completely unique taste, which differentiates it from others in the market,” Fillatreau said, per Beverage Dynamics. “We are excited for fans of the Square 6 line to try this latest release, and we hope wheated bourbon lovers will want to add this to their collections as well.”

As a category, wheated bourbons continue to grow in popularity despite the fact their relative rarity. The combination of wheat and corn tends to add a sweeter, more dessert-like profile to the spirits, which adds to their appeal.

Heaven Hill Square 6 Wheated Bourbon Tasting Notes

Aroma: Caramel, vanilla, figs, bing cherries and oak.

Palate: Sweet confectioner’s sugar, walnuts.

Finish: Baking spices, cinnamon, cola.

