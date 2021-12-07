Bob Dylan Distillery Launches Bootleg Vol III Bourbon

Heaven’s Door Whiskey, owned by Bob Dylan, announced Tuesday the release of its award-winning Bootleg Series Vol III, the third annual release in the series named after Bob Dylan’s famous “Bootleg Series” of albums. Just like its two predecessors, the whiskey is bottled in handmade ceramic featuring a Bob Dylan painting.

This year’s bottle, a 13-year bourbon bottled at 121.2 proof, features Dylan’s “Sunday Afternoon” painting, which “showcases radiant coloring and brush strokes to illustrate a boating scene from the shore,” according to a news release. Each bottle comes held in an individually numbered, handmade leather journal with “ornate detailing that nods to traditional Southern Spanish architecture.”

With only 3,949 bottles available, Bootleg Series Vol III is available for $545 at ReserveBar. Orders will shart shipping in late December “or as soon as it becomes available in your market,” according to ReserveBar.

The news release recommends enjoying Bootleg Series Vol III neat on the rocks or with a splash of water.

“I really look forward to each year’s Bootleg release, as it’s our opportunity to introduce some of our rarest and most innovative whiskeys,” said Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry in the release. “The Bootleg Series Vol III allowed us to experiment with our first ever Kentucky bourbon release, one of which was aged for 13 years before our Vino de Naranja barrel finishing – pretty amazing! We’re really pleased with the final result, I just wish we had more bottles to offer all our loyal fans.”

Bootleg Series Vol III Tasting Notes

Nose: Rich and approachable body with notes of grilled peach, rye, and buttered popcorn

Taste: Sweet and spicy with notes of dark honey, black pepper, cherry and toasted oak

Finish: Sugared with notes of cream soda, candied orange, chocolate and graham cracker

The Bootleg Series Vol I received The Chairman’s Trophy and was a member of the Top 100 Spirits at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2020. The Vol II was awarded Finished Bourbon of the Year at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition. Both sold out quickly upon release.

