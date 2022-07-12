Heaven's Door Decade Series Announced | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Heaven’s Door Whiskey, the brand created with famed musical artist Bob Dylan, announced the Decade Series, a limited collection of American whiskeys each aged at least 10 years.

The founders of Heaven’s Door began the series over 10 years ago by selecting barrels from small whiskey producers across the country. Now, those barrels are ready to be shared.

The first release in the series is a high-rye 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskey, bottled at 100 proof.

“We’ve been patiently waiting on our barrels of aged liquid to mature to the optimal flavor profile for many years, and we are thrilled to release them for our fans to enjoy. When we sourced these barrels from our industry partners years ago, the product was phenomenal, but we purposely let some of them sit for several additional years to get even better,” Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry said in a news release. “Our first release is whiskey the world has not yet tasted. This Tennessee bourbon has a mash bill that’s non-traditional to all other whiskeys ever created from the state, with 22% rye and without charcoal mellowing. The distillation is much more reminiscent of what you would expect from a traditional Kentucky bourbon.”

Heaven’s Door Decade Series High-Rye 10-Year-Old Straight Bourbon Tasting Notes

The Heaven’s Door Decade Series first release is said to be best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of water and features the following characteristics, according to the brand:

Age – 10 Years

Proof -100 Proof

ABV – 50%

Nose – Maple, butterscotch, poached pear, banana

Palate – Sweet notes of toffee and bitter chocolate with a silky, leathery finish

The limited-edition release has a suggested retail price of $99 and is now available for preorder at ReserveBar.com and select retailers nationwide.

