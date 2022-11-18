Hidden Barn Announces 2nd Core Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

On Friday, Hidden Barn, the Kentucky whiskey brand co-founded this year by Old Forester alum Jackie Zykan, announced its second core expression.

Hidden Barn Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Series Two is composed of 10 barrels blended by Zykan, whose title with the brand is master blender. The bourbon will launch Dec. 1 at a suggested retail price of $74.99.

Hidden Barn made Series Two was using pot still production and a high-rye mashbill. The barrels were distilled at M.B. Roland in Pembroke, Kentucky. The whiskey is double pot distilled and aged in wood-fired Kelvin Cooperage American White Oak barrels. After maturing for five to six years, the whiskey is bottled at 112 proof.

“As with all Hidden Barn releases, we are looking to showcase the nuance and depth of flavor found only in small batches which allows each barrel to really shine,” Zykan said in a news release. “With Series Two, we opted for a high rye mashbill to showcase the multifaceted contribution this flavorful grain brings to a bourbon recipe.”

The mashbill is composed of 60% corn, 35% rye and 5% malted barley.

In addition to the launch of the second series, Hidden Barn Series One, Batch #005 is available, plus a limited-edition release finished in Madeira casks.

Zykan announced her surprise departure from Old Forester in June. A few weeks later, she revealed her new project: Hidden Barn, founded by Zykan, Royce Neeley of Neeley Family Distillery and Nate Winegar and Matt Dankner of Colorado’s 5280 Whiskey Society.

Hidden Barn products are distributed in Kentucky and Colorado and available online in Florida, California and 20 more states and Washington, D.C. In December, distribution will begin in Missouri, Zykan’s native state.

Hidden Barn Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Series Two Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Taste: Viscous mouthfeel with juicy, overripe blackberry and a hint of sweet Concord grape. The palate brings in smoky undertones, milk chocolate, and roasted nutty notes.

Finish: Clean on the front of the palate with fresh mint shining through.

