High West Campfire, Blend of Bourbon, Scotch, Rye, Unveiled

Park City, Utah distillery High West on Monday announced the latest iteration of its intriguing Campfire whiskey, which blends scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys into one. High West Campfire is a limited-release blend of straight rye whiskey, straight bourbon whiskey and blended malt scotch whiskey.

This year’s release of High West Campfire is bottled at 46% ABV and is available nationally for $79.99.

Whiskey Raiders reviewed a previous batch of High West Campfire and found it to be funky and enjoyable. Check out the review here.

High West’s $1 Million Commitment to Protect The West

Also on Monday, High West distillery announced its Protect the West initiative, a $1 million commitment over the next three years to protect the western land and its inhabitants. In honor of the Campfire whiskey, one of the first donations will go toward the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

“Now is not the time for us to sit on the sidelines. Our home in the West and everything we love about it is in more and more danger every year,” Daniel Schear, general manager of High West, said in a news release. “We’re building on our past work with this $1 million commitment to protect the West, and we are excited to work with those who are also passionate about saving this beautiful part of the world we call home.”

The first donation is $50,000 toward Wildland Firefighter foundation. High West will follow that initial donation with $100,000 given to Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit that focuses on legislation regarding climate change, and American Prairie, which is working to create the largest nature reserve in the contiguous United States. The brand has not yet confirmed how the $100,000 donation will be split between the two groups.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!