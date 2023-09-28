Houston Rockets Ink Deal With Garrison Brothers Bourbon

On Thursday, Garrison Brothers, Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership with the Houston Rockets and the NBA team’s stadium, the Toyota Center.

Starting Oct. 1, the distillery will be an Official Partner of the Houston Rockets. Beginning Oct. 4, the Toyota Center will feature a bar with a lounge, named Garrison Brothers Bourbon Bar, on the upper concourse.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve Garrison Brothers inside Toyota Center and be an official partner of the Houston Rockets,” Garrison Brothers Chief Marketing Officer Rob Cordes said in a news release. “We have long admired the Houston Rockets and the city as a beacon of innovation and growth and, celebrate this new union of Texas legends.”

The bar and lounge will open in late fall and will be open during Rockets games and concerts and will serve three of the distillery’s bourbons, plus seasonal cocktails on taps. The brand’s bourbon will also be served throughout the arena, including on menus at all Toyota Center suites.

“We’re proud to partner with a Texas-based brand in Garrison Brothers to offer their signature bourbon and elevated cocktails at Toyota Center,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “This collaboration, highlighted with an upgraded premium bar, reflects our commitment to delivering unique experiences for fans attending Rockets games and our wide variety of concerts and other events.”

The Garrison Brothers distillery is located in Hye, closer to Austin and San Antonio than Houston, which is about four hours away.

In August, Garrison Brothers released the latest edition of its Cowboy Bourbon, bottled at a whopping 70.45% ABV.

