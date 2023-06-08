Hudson Whiskey Releases 5-Year Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

Hudson Whiskey announced the launch of a new expression, the New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey Five Year Old, on Wednesday in a news release. The expression is the New York-based distillery’s second age-stated offering and has a mashbill of 95% corn and 5% malted barley sourced from local family farmers within the Hudson Valley.

Hudson’s New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey Five Year Old is bottled at 92 proof and set to sell for a suggested retail price of $49.99 across the U.S.

“Complex and layered, yet refined, the Hudson New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey 5 Year Old provides a long and balanced finish,” Hudson Whiskey Chief Distiller Brendan O’Rourke said. “Hudson Whiskey’s genesis is rooted in distilling spirits as bold as New York, and this limited release is a continuation of our experimentation with aged innovations, a celebration of how far we’ve come in the past 20 years since our founding.”

The Kosher-certified whiskey is pot-distilled and then matured in American Oak barrels for five years. The brand claims the spirit has buttery soft vanilla cornbread aromas with flavors of cashew and caramel butter.

More About Hudson Whiskey

Hudson Whiskey is based out of Tuthilltown Distillery, a 230-year-old gristmill that was the first distillery to open after Prohibition within the state of New York.

The brand’s inception came 20 years ago. It was the brainchild of Ralph Erenzo and Brian Lee, who wanted to “capture the thrill that is New York” according to Hudson Whiskey’s website.

Neither had professional experience in the whiskey industry, and the distillery’s nascent years were filled with a lot of experimentation. According to Business Insider, Erenzo spent the early years selling Hudson Whiskey to liquor stores and bars from the trunk of his car.

The property has been fully owned by William Grant & Sons since 2017. William Grant & Sons hosts a portfolio that includes Glenfiddich, The Balvenie and Monkey Shoulder.

Hudson offers a single-barrel program that allows customers to hand-select their own personalized casks through the distillery. The single barrels are 52-gallon casks that yield 240 bottles at 92 proof.

“As the distillery continues to age, so do our offerings. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, this 5 Year Hudson New York Straight Bourbon release continues to exemplify Hudson Whiskey’s intent to pave the way for American craft whiskeys,” said Jill Palais, senior brand manager, American whiskey at William Grant & Sons.

