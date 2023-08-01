Hudson Whiskey Releases Official Bourbon of the Mets

On Tuesday, Hudson Whiskey, New York’s first distillery since Prohibition, announced a very New York partnership: one with the Mets.

Hudson will release a limited-edition bottling of its Bright Lights, Big Bourbon expression for the baseball team named the “Official Bourbon of the Mets.”

“Embracing the cherished pastime of baseball as an iconic tradition deeply rooted in American culture, we’ve set out to create a premium ballpark experience that pays homage to its timeless legacy,” New York Mets Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Deline said in a news release. “Recognizing the need for a spirits partner with the same commitment to excellence and heritage, we proudly join forces with William Grant & Sons USA. Together, we aim to elevate our fans’ journey at our top-of-the-line amenities with an outstanding selection of spirits that mirror the timeless essence of America’s favorite game.”

The original Bright Lights, Big Bourbon is distilled from a mashbill of 95% corn and 5% malted barley, but according to Hudson Whiskey, this iteration’s mashbill contains rye, along with corn and barley. All Hudson whiskeys are made from ingredients sourced from family farmers in the Hudson Valley.

Bottled at 92 proof, the Official Bourbon of The Mets will be available from select retailers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut at a suggested retail price of $39.99.

The release comes after the Mets agreed to a three-year partnership with William Grant & Sons USA, which owns Hudson Whiskey.

“All of us at William Grant & Sons USA are overjoyed to be partnering with the iconic NY Mets and honored to have the opportunity to bring our world class spirits portfolio to Citi Field,” said Paul Basford, president and managing director, USA of William Grant & Sons. “We hope fans deepen their connection with our esteemed brands and build new traditions with our offerings, whether cheering on The Mets both at the ballpark or with a bottle of our co-branded Hudson Whiskey at home this season.”

Hudson Whiskey is available at Citi Field, along with other William Grant & Sons-owned brands: Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Hendrick’s Gin and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.

Hudson Whiskey names rich vanilla and lightly salted caramel as tasting notes for the Official Bourbon of The Mets.

The Mets are one of New York City’s two MLB teams, along with the Yankees.

In June, Hudson Whiskey released a 5-year-old bourbon.

