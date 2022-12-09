Beam's 1st Distillers' Share Bourbon is Made With Brown Rice

Last month, The James B. Beam Company released a highly experimental whiskey — a bourbon made with brown rice, according to The Bourbon Flight.

The first release in eighth-generation Beam master distiller Freddie Noe’s new Distillers’ Share series, Distillers’ Share 01 – Toast Brown Rice is a five-year-old bourbon bottled at 102 proof and priced at $70 per 375-milliliter bottle, according to Robb Report.

The release was made available for purchase Nov. 16 exclusively at the American Outpost at Beam’s Clermont, Kentucky campus.

Per Robb Report, the mashbill of this bourbon was not disclosed, but Beam said that brown rice was used in place of rye as a flavoring grain.

Distillers’ Share is a series of experimental whiskeys that will be released about three or four times every year at the distillery’s American Outpost. The series will also be available to members of Beam’s Barreled & Boxed membership subscription program, according to Robb Report. Distillers’ Share 01 – Toasted Brown Rice was included in the Fall 2022 Barreled & Boxed shipment.

Distillers’ Share 01 – Toast Brown Rice is not the first Beam whiskey made with rice. In 2015, the company released Jim Beam Brown Rice Bourbon, and 2020’s Little Book Chapter 4 included a brown rice bourbon in its blend. Basil Hayden Toast, a whiskey released by Beam-owned Basil Hayden, also

James B. Beam Distillers’ Share 01 – Toast Brown Rice Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Crisp oak and toffee

Taste: Toasted oak and sweet char

Finish: Warm with a hint of sweetness

