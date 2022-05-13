Freddie Noe Joins Father as Co-Head Distiller for Beam

For the first time in James B. Beam history, the distillery will have two simultaneous head distillers. Freddie Noe will join his father, seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe, at the helm, the elder Beam announced Thursday at a company celebration event.

“There is nothing in this world that would give me more pleasure and make me prouder than seeing Freddie step into the role of Master Distiller,” Fred Noe said in a toast, per a news release dispersed Friday morning. “One of my biggest regrets is to never have distilled alongside my own father, Booker, so working side-by-side with Freddie will be a dream come true. I believe that a Master Distiller should understand the craft of distilling, uphold quality, and honor tradition while spearheading innovation. Freddie embodies this wholeheartedly and I look forward to seeing Freddie lead the charge in creating the next generation of whiskeys that help to grow the American Whiskey category around the world.”

Fred Noe will oversee the company’s portfolio of brands that include Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, while Freddie will focus on the Fred B. Noe Distillery. In this role, Freddie will experiment with fermentation, distillation and blending techniques and lead experiential distillation sessions and seminars with hands-on activities in the blending lab, according to the news release.

“It is an honor beyond words to follow in my father’s footsteps,” Freddie Noe said. “I will continue to honor the 227 years of family craft and experience in my work every day by dedicating myself to making genuine quality whiskey while pushing the brand forward.”

Thursday’s celebration was held to toast the revamped distillery and visitor experience, which features the newly opened Fred B. Noe Distillery and The Kitchen Table Restaurant.

In December, Fred Noe, who had been diagnosed with a blood sugar issue and Type 2 diabetes, received a kidney transplant from a coworker.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!