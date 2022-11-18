January 6 Rioter Who Stole Bourbon From Capitol Sentenced

An Ohio man who stole a bottle of bourbon and a coat rack during the assault on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after telling jurors he thought he was “following presidential orders” by carrying out the theft, according to NBC News.

Dustin Thompson, who testified that he believed Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, was convicted on six charges in April after he told jurors he was seeking Trump’s “respect” and “approval” on Jan. 6. Thompson’s previous attorney argued that Trump “authorized” the attack on the Capitol and took advantage of “vulnerable” people.

“You didn’t love America that day,” Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton told Thompson while sentencing him on Friday, per NBC News. Walton said he didn’t understand how “people can be gullible enough to accept a lie and act on that lie.”

Thompson was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison, about seven of which he’s served since he was convicted in April.

Thompson pleaded not guilty in March, while his co-perpetrator, Robert Anthony Lyon of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count each of theft of government property and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

