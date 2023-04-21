Barbara Corcoran, Jefferson's Bourbon Launch Entrepreneurial Fund

This month, Jefferson’s Bourbon launched its latest whiskey, Marian McLain Bourbon — named for Jefferson’s founder Trey Zoeller’s eighth-generation grandmother, an 18th-century bootlegger. Alongside the new whiskey, Jefferson’s has teamed up with business mogul and “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran to launch an entrepreneurial fund named after McLain.

Until May 7, small business hopefuls are invited to submit their innovative business ideas with a short video to the Jefferson’s website. Zoeller and Corcoran will pick their favorite submission from the entries, and the winner will receive $20,000 in funding to kickstart their venture, as well as a congratulatory call from Corcoran and a “shop talk” interview with Zoeller. Additionally, five runners-up will win $1,000 awards — the amount Barbara Corcoran started her business with. To enter, click here.

McLain turned to the illegal production and sales of spirits after her husband died during the Revolutionary War and she was left alone to fend for herself and five children. McLain was arrested in 1799, becoming one of the first documented women in American whiskey as a result of being arrested for bootlegging and moonshining.