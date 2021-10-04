‘A Bold Corn for a Bold Whiskey’: New Jeptha Creed Bourbon Made Using Bloody Butcher Corn | Whiskey Raiders

Jeptha Creed Distillery’s latest release, Bloody Butcher Creed’s 90%, is made with bloody butcher corn, a variety of heirloom corn (corn that comes in different shades of colors) that gets its name because it is white when it’s young but turns a deep shade of red as it develops.

This limited-edition release is distilled from a mash of 90% bloody butcher corn, 5% malted rye and 5% malted barley. It was aged for a little less than three years. Jeptha Creed describes the whiskey as bold and a combination of bloody butcher corn’s richness with malted rye’s intense earthiness.

Tasting notes from Jeptha Creed:

Nose: An interesting mixture of aromas such as barbecued corn husks and sap wood mingled with notes of red hot cinnamon, toasted marshmallow, and hot corn porridge.

Palate: A slightly oily texture along with a note of sweet cherries, followed by a bit of tart plum. At the back of the palate the whiskey has a slow building heat and then becomes dry with notes of wood from the barrel and a pronounced grassy character from the malted rye.

Finish: A long and warm finish that lingers with notes of tart plum, nuts, and fresh oak. As the whiskey fades there is a fascinating mixture of maraschino cherry and sprouted grain bread.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!