Beam Releases Bourbon Cream, Hilarious ‘Get To the Good Stuff’ Kit That Omits the Good Stuff | Whiskey Raiders

James B. Beam Distillery has released a bourbon cream for the holiday season and alongside it a “Get to the Good Stuff” kit. The kit sounds pretty hilarious. It gifts holiday activities meant to be completed as brief as possible so the recipient can get to the good stuff: time with family and friends and, of course, a cocktail or several. Be warned, though: The kit doesn’t actually come with “the good stuff,” so make sure you buy a bottle of the bourbon cream to go with it (or another libation of your choice). The kit and bourbon cream each sell for about $20.

“Jim Beam has been bringing people together for life’s everyday moments, as well as the most meaningful ones — like family time over the holidays — for over 200 years,” Veronique Mura, vice president of marketing for Jim Beam at Beam Suntory, said in a news release. “‘Getting to the Good Stuff’ means more meaningful moments with family and friends, and Jim Beam Bourbon Cream is the perfect cocktail pairing to savor these moments. Jim Beam’s Bourbon Cream is the newest indulgent innovation that makes the perfect drink to toast to special moments with — like finally being able to savor time with family once that holiday to-do list is complete.”

The “Get to the Good Stuff” kit

The kit includes:

The Quickest Wrapping Paper: “Skip the unnecessary unwrapping and view your gift through the see-through paper.”

“Skip the unnecessary unwrapping and view your gift through the see-through paper.” The Shortest Holiday Story: A very quick read.

A very quick read. The Fastest Board Game: This game is meant to take only a few minutes, instead of hours.

This game is meant to take only a few minutes, instead of hours. The Easiest, Quickest Recipes: “We’re here to help you prepare your at-home signature cocktail for the night…whether you have bartending skills or not.”

The “Get to the Good Stuff” kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Jim Beam Bourbon Cream

According to Jim Beam, its bourbon cream mixes the vanilla, caramel and oak notes of its bourbon with a “velvety smooth” cream liqueur.

Jim Beam Bourbon Cream is bottled at 15% ABV and is now available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $19.99. Beam recommends enjoying it over ice or in a Jim Beam Bourbon Cream Hot Chocolate.

